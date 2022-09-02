Leataata Floyd Elementary in Sacramento is named after his mother and now he is the principal

A Sacramento school was named after his mother and now decades later he is the principle

SACRAMENTO — The principal of Leataata Floyd Elementary has a lot of weight on his shoulders because the school has just started, and the school he works at is named after his mother.

The campus is across the street from a public housing complex, and 100% of the students at the school come from low-income households.

The school is named after a woman of the same name who was a beloved member of the community for 40 years.

Leataata lived in and fought to improve the housing projects and helped coach and mentor neighborhood kids.

"She wanted this community to be more cohesive and congealed and more supportive of each other and wanted to make sure people had what they needed," said 2nd-grade teacher Felicia Vasquez.

Although she passed away four years ago, her legacy lives through the school's new principal, her son, Maiuu-Sam Floyd.

"I keep on saying weird because it is weird. The school is named after your other, and the next thing you know, you're leading the school."

Maiuu-Sam went to the school when he was a kid and had been a teacher there for several years before becoming its new principal.

"What a way to just honor the legacy of an entire family that someone in their family would want to lead this entire school. We're just honored to be able to do that," said Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.