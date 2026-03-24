Lawsuit filed to halt Hope Way Apartments project in Penryn

A long-running debate over a proposed affordable housing development in Penryn has now moved from public meetings into the courtroom.

A newly filed lawsuit is seeking to stop the Hope Way Apartments project, a planned 240-unit affordable housing complex on vacant land off Penryn Road.

The group Placer Citizens for Neighborhood Rights filed the lawsuit on February 25, alleging numerous issues with how the project was approved.

At the center of the lawsuit is the claim that Placer County failed to properly follow the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. Opponents argue the environmental review did not fully analyze potential impacts, including wildfire evacuation safety.

The project has faced mixed reactions from the start. The Placer County Planning Commission initially rejected the proposal, but that decision drew a warning from the state's housing department, which said the county could be violating housing laws if it denied the project without sufficient justification.

The proposal was then taken up by the Board of Supervisors, which faced pressure from both residents and the possibility of a costly legal battle. The board narrowly granted tentative approval in December.

When the project returned for final approval in January, a proposed $10.8 million county loan to the developer fell through.

Community concerns have largely focused on safety and the size of the project. During a previous meeting, one resident said, "This is a dangerously flawed project, it's in the wrong location for safety and health and it's in the wrong-sized community." Another added, "You can not fit 350 feet of traffic into a 335-foot lane without creating a safety hazard."

Brian Myers, chairman of Placer Citizens for Neighborhood Rights, said while there is support for affordable housing, many believe this particular project is not the right fit for the area. "We would appreciate having affordable housing. People here need affordable housing. It's just when you have one complex that could house all of Penryn in its complex and still have 20% more room in it. It's just too big for this area," he said.

Despite the lawsuit, the developer, USA Properties Fund, says it remains confident in the project.

In a statement, Vice President of Development and Entitlements Milo Terzich said, "USA remains confident in our project proposal since Placer County identified the parcel for affordable housing, and the use was already allowed by the zoning and general plan. USA is evaluating the suit filed and the options before us."

Placer County officials say they cannot comment on the specifics of pending litigation but maintain the project went through a thorough and legally compliant review.

Planning Director Chris Pahule said in a statement, "The county is aware of the lawsuit filed by Placer Citizens for Neighborhood Rights regarding the Hope Way Apartments Project. While we cannot comment on the specifics of pending litigation, the county conducted a thorough and legally compliant evaluation of the project in accordance with state housing law and the California Environmental Quality Act."

Once all parties are served, they will have 30 days to respond. In the meantime, opponents are asking the court to issue a writ of mandate to pause the project until the case is heard.