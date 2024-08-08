Watch CBS News
Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi elementary school

By Cecilio Padilla

LODI – A Lodi school was on lockdown as law enforcement officers searched for a suspect on Thursday.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle near Lockeford Street and Cherokee Lane. The vehicle stopped at first, but then took off -- allegedly striking an unmarked patrol vehicle in the process. 

The suspects then led deputies on a short chase that ended near the 900 block of Wellswood Avenue. 

While the driver was caught shortly after the chase ended, deputies say a passenger got out and ran just before the vehicle took off. 

Deputies were continuing to look for that suspect, prompting the lockdown at Lawrence Elementary School. Deputies set up a perimeter around the school and are actively searching.

A little after 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that both suspects were now in custody. 

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects. 

