Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi elementary school
LODI – A Lodi school was on lockdown as law enforcement officers searched for a suspect on Thursday.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle near Lockeford Street and Cherokee Lane. The vehicle stopped at first, but then took off -- allegedly striking an unmarked patrol vehicle in the process.
The suspects then led deputies on a short chase that ended near the 900 block of Wellswood Avenue.
While the driver was caught shortly after the chase ended, deputies say a passenger got out and ran just before the vehicle took off.
Deputies were continuing to look for that suspect, prompting the lockdown at Lawrence Elementary School. Deputies set up a perimeter around the school and are actively searching.
A little after 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that both suspects were now in custody.
Authorities have not released the names of the suspects.