Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi elementary school

Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi school

Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi school

Search for suspect prompts lockdown at Lodi school

LODI – A Lodi school was on lockdown as law enforcement officers searched for a suspect on Thursday.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle near Lockeford Street and Cherokee Lane. The vehicle stopped at first, but then took off -- allegedly striking an unmarked patrol vehicle in the process.

The suspects then led deputies on a short chase that ended near the 900 block of Wellswood Avenue.

🚨Active Incident — Lodi 🚨



Shortly after 11am deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Lockeford street and Cherokee Lane in Lodi. The suspect vehicle initially stopped then fled intentionally striking our unmarked unit leading deputies on a short pursuit that resulted… pic.twitter.com/HPNpTTJlsZ — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) August 8, 2024

While the driver was caught shortly after the chase ended, deputies say a passenger got out and ran just before the vehicle took off.

Deputies were continuing to look for that suspect, prompting the lockdown at Lawrence Elementary School. Deputies set up a perimeter around the school and are actively searching.

A little after 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that both suspects were now in custody.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects.