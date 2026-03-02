California lawmakers push 4 a.m. last call to help revive struggling downtowns

In an effort to revitalize California's dying downtowns, state lawmakers are looking at ways to stop restaurants and retailers from going out of business and to fill vacant and boarded-up spaces.

Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) says reviving nightlife is a key step.

"The nightlife economy is responsible in our state without a doubt for tens of billions of dollars in revenue, hundreds of thousands of jobs," Haney said.

He's introducing a bill that would allow cities to create new zones where alcohol sales could be extended two additional hours, until 4 a.m.

Former governor Jerry Brown rejected that idea in 2018 due to concerns over increased drunk driving and mischief. Currently, it's only permitted at the arena where the Los Angeles Clippers play.

Bringing in more festivals is another idea that could draw people to downtowns, but industry experts say California's high costs make it difficult.

"GoldenSky, for example, was a popular country music festival in Sacramento that isn't happening right now because it's so expensive," said Emilia Zamani with the California Travel Association.

Adding cannabis lounges is also seen as a way to attract people downtown. It's something that Sacramento city leaders approved back in 2024.

"I would love to see cannabis cafes....I feel like cannabis doesn't have to be the boogyman," said Mary Conde, senior vice president of Another Planet Entertainment.

Mayor Kevin McCarty says Sacramento has several strategies to revive the central city economy, including turning vacant offices into housing and a new Sacramento State campus.

"I'm certain that this will be the game changer that will change downtown forever," McCarty said.

As a state lawmaker, McCarty opposed extending alcohol sales, but others say it's a way for cities to create a 24-hour economy.

"When the sun goes down, there is so much that is economic and culturally important," Haney said.

If approved, bars would have to pay an additional $2,500 a year for a permit to extend sales to 4 a.m.

Haney's bill is supported by restaurant and tourism groups but is opposed by the state health officers association and some law enforcement organizations.