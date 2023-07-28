Watch CBS News
Local News

Law enforcement operation underway in Citrus Heights

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Law enforcement operation underway in Citrus Heights
Law enforcement operation underway in Citrus Heights 00:26

CITRUS HEIGHTS – A law enforcement operation is underway in a Citrus Heights neighborhood on Thursday.

The scene is near Mercedes Avenue and Paris Street.

Exactly what kind of operation is going down has not been disclosed by authorities, but officers can be seen at the scene with guns drawn. A police helicopter has also been circling the area.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.