Law enforcement operation underway in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS – A law enforcement operation is underway in a Citrus Heights neighborhood on Thursday.
The scene is near Mercedes Avenue and Paris Street.
Exactly what kind of operation is going down has not been disclosed by authorities, but officers can be seen at the scene with guns drawn. A police helicopter has also been circling the area.
Updates to follow.
