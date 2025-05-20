Lathrop population nearly doubles since 2020, according to latest census

LATHROP -- Shawn Ta is the owner of Amici Sushi in Lathrop.

Living in the city for the past 14 years, he's seen this area go from small town to major hub.

"In 2011, we visited and the towers were empty. Foreclosure everywhere, but when I start to do the business, I can see the future. I said, in my mind, 'Just give this town a little time in five or 10 years.' But no, actually only in 2015 I started to see it growing," Ta explained.

There are statistics to prove it. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city of Lathrop has seen its population increase by nearly 43% since April 2020.

As a successful business owner, this growth is helping Ta's restaurant dramatically.

"I see people from all over the place coming in — the Bay Area, Sacramento, eastern United States," he said. "They come in here because this beautiful town is growing fast. I can see businesses popping up everywhere, and new companies, a big company, coming down here, and it's good for us too. We have more customers."

But he's not the only one seeing the difference. The city's economy is now booming.

"What we're trying to do right now is attract businesses that provide kind of a continued revenue stream for the city," Lathrop Assistant City Manager Michael King said. "This would include a lot of manufacturing jobs where people can go and they can earn a wage so that they can then afford to live and work in the community that they work in."

Lathrop isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.

"This summer, we have a number of commercial businesses that are starting," King continued. "A lot of restaurants are going in, some urgent care facilities and AutoZone. One of the biggest developments that we're excited about is Sam's Club. They are making Lathrop one of their newest locations."

Some residents couldn't be happier.

"I'm very happy to be here, representing our beautiful city growing," Ta shared. "I'm so proud of it, though. I'm so proud of it."