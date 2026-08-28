Watch CBS News
Crime

Lathrop domestic violence incident leads to police shooting

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Investigations are underway after a reported domestic violence incident in Lathrop led to a police shooting on Thursday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Pamela Court, near Chandra Way. Police said as officers contacted those who were involved, the shooting took place.

In a statement, police did not provide details about what led up to the shooting, how many officers were involved, how many shots were fired or if anyone was hit.

The department said it has requested the California Department of Justice to conduct an investigation "consistent with standard procedure for this type of officer-involved shooting." Lathrop police said they are also conducting their own investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue