Lathrop domestic violence incident leads to police shooting

Investigations are underway after a reported domestic violence incident in Lathrop led to a police shooting on Thursday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to Pamela Court, near Chandra Way. Police said as officers contacted those who were involved, the shooting took place.

In a statement, police did not provide details about what led up to the shooting, how many officers were involved, how many shots were fired or if anyone was hit.

The department said it has requested the California Department of Justice to conduct an investigation "consistent with standard procedure for this type of officer-involved shooting." Lathrop police said they are also conducting their own investigation.