Lathrop police make arrest in $1,200 pet food theft case

A Stockton man is under arrest after the theft of more than $1,000 worth of pet food from a Central Valley store.

Lathrop police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that their officers have been investigating the theft of about $1,200 worth of cat and dog food from Diamond Pet Foods.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and tracked it to Stockton. There, officers pulled the driver over and ran a records check – finding the vehicle had actually been reported stolen out of Sacramento.

Further, officers found that the driver had allegedly been using several license plates on the vehicle – none of which actually belonged to it.

Some of the stolen pet food was recovered, and officers say meth and a replica firearm were also found inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Stockton resident Jose Casillassolis. He was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.