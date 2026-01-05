Car crashes into Lathrop home, DUI suspect arrested

A Stockton woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed into a Lathrop home over the weekend.

Lathrop police say, Sunday morning, first responders were called to a home near Noel and Somoa Lane for a reported crash.

At the scene, officers found that a home had been struck by a vehicle. No one was inside the room that was struck, police say.

Scene of the crash and a photo of a bottle of liquor police say was found at the scene. City of Lathrop Police Department

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Stockton resident Alexis Nicole Castellon. Officers suspected her of DUI and she was arrested.

Police noted Castellon's driver's license was previously suspended and that she was already on probation for a previous DUI-related incident.

Castellon has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.