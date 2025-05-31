Crash in Lathrop knocks out power, starts vegetation fire

Lathrop Police said a car crashed into a power pole, igniting a fast-moving vegetation fire and knocking out power for thousands on Friday.

Police said they received multiple calls about a crash and were told that it had started a fire. Officers arrived and found the driver, who was not injured.

The Manteca Fire Department also responded to the scene and was able to contain the fire.

Police said Lathrop and Manteca experienced power outages due to the car crashing into a high-voltage PG&E power pole. About 4,600 addresses were affected.

Traffic signals were affected by the outages, and police said officers helped direct traffic. While at the intersections, police identified a driver suspected of driving under the influence. That driver was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Lathrop Police said the driver who crashed into the power pole was not under the influence.