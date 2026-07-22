Arrest made after 27 vehicles damaged in BB gun shootings across Lathrop

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle vandalism cases in Lathrop that investigators say left dozens of vehicles damaged by BB gun shootings.

The Lathrop Police Department announced the arrest on Tuesday following a weeks-long investigation into 27 vehicle vandalism cases.

Police said the investigation began in June after receiving multiple reports of parked vehicles with windows that had been intentionally shot out by BB gun projectiles. Some victims had multiple windows damaged, leading to costly repairs.

Investigators linked the cases by reviewing evidence and surveillance video, as well as following investigative leads, ultimately resulting in the suspect's identification and arrest.

The suspect's name has not been released.

"Property damage is not a harmless prank. It causes financial hardship, creates fear, and diverts valuable public safety resources away from other community needs," Lathrop police said in a statement released on Tuesday.