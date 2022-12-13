Watch CBS News
Local News

Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/13/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/13/22 03:23

PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson.

Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.

Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties.

At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released.

Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.