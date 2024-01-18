Large rockslide closes access to Mammoth Bar near Auburn
PLACER COUNTY – A large rockslide has the Mammoth Bar area of the Auburn State Recreation Area closed on Thursday.
The rockslide happened Thursday morning near the entrance of Mammoth Bar along Old Forest Hill Road.
Exactly what caused the rockslide is unclear, but several large boulders fell onto both lanes of the roadway – fully blocking the path.
It will take some time to clean up the mess, so officials decided to close access to Mammoth Bar for Thursday. California Highway Patrol says the confluence remains open for access to Placerville, though.
No estimated time of the road reopening has been given yet.
