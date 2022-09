STOCKTON – Firefighters are battling a raging fire that has engulfed a commercial building in Stockton late Thursday morning.

The fire is at 540 N. Hunter Street.

Traffic Alert: Stockton Fire is working a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street. Please avoid the area. Streets are closed. Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, September 15, 2022

A vacant auto shop appears to be involved.

Fire crews are at the scene and N. Hunter Street is blocked due to the firefight.