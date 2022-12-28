Land Park statue of Charles Swanston beheaded; Sacramento police investigating
SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating the vandalism of a historic statue in Land Park.
Sacramento police say, at some point on Dec. 26, someone beheaded the statue of Charles Swanston near 15th Avenue, north of the Sacramento Zoo.
The head was later found on the ground, police say.
Detectives are now looking for any information on who may have vandalized the statue. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Swanston was a California beef baron whose family ranch eventually became Land Park.
