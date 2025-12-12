Tuolumne County's Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina to close for good

One of the main public access points to Lake Tulloch is now closed permanently.

Management for the Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina announced Friday that they had decided to end operations immediately.

"We understand that this news will come as a significant disappointment. It has been our privilege to serve families, visitors, and community members who helped make this place special," the management wrote in a statement posted to the campground's website.

The closure, operators said, stems from factors outside their control that made continued safe and financially viable operations impossible.

Lake Tulloch, also known as the Tulloch Reservoir, is created by the Tri-Dam Project.

Private homeowners and privately operated marinas control most of the access to the lake on the north shore.