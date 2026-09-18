Lake Tahoe investigators offer $147,000 reward in tree poisoning cases

A $147,000 reward is now being offered in the search for whoever poisoned trees at Burnt Cedar Beach in Incline Village, on Lake Tahoe's east shore.

Washoe County sheriff's officials say 28 trees have been targeted there in three separate incidents since 2022.

The Incline Village General Improvement District is putting up $25,000, while a group of private donors known as the Friends of Burnt Cedar Beach has committed another $122,000. The reward is for information leading to an arrest and successful prosecution.

Six trees were damaged in 2022, another six in 2024 and 16 more were discovered this year. Authorities estimate the damage at about $300,000.

Deputies most recently responded to Burnt Cedar Beach in late July and early August after suspicious substances were found around several trees. Investigators collected soil samples but have not said what was used to poison them.

Authorities believe the three incidents are connected and say whoever is responsible could face felony charges because of the extent of the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3001 and reference case 26-4225.

A separate $1,000 Secret Witness reward is also available for information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Secret Witness.

Burnt Cedar Beach is in Incline Village on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's north shore, a few miles from the California state line and about 14 miles southeast of Truckee as the crow flies.