Lake Tahoe tree poisoning investigation grows after more trees targeted, sheriff says

A series of suspected tree poisonings at a Lake Tahoe beach is under investigation, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies first responded June 24 after a strong odor was reported coming from the base of a pine tree at Burnt Cedar Beach. Soil samples were collected, and investigators determined the odor was consistent with previous tree-poisoning cases.

More trees with an unknown substance around their bases were discovered Aug. 2. Investigators believe the substance was placed there sometime between 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 and 5 a.m. Aug. 2.

Deputies continue to search the area for additional evidence.

"The deliberate destruction of these trees is deeply troubling and represents a significant loss for the entire community," Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement.

The sheriff's office has investigated several similar cases at Burnt Cedar Beach since 2022 involving substances poured around the bases of trees or drilled into their roots.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or disclosed what substance was found around the trees.

Burnt Cedar Beach is in Incline Village on Lake Tahoe's east shore.