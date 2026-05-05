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South Lake Tahoe firefighter dies following on-duty medical emergency

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A South Lake Tahoe-area firefighter has died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty last month.

The Lake Valley Fire Protection District announced the death of Fire Engineer Neil Schnaible on Monday.

Schnaible suffered the medical emergency on April 29. No specifics about the emergency have been released.

Lake Valley Fire Chief John McNamara said Schnaible served with "honor, distinction, and unwavering dedication."

"He exemplified the highest ideals of the fire service – courage, professionalism, and a selfless commitment to protecting lives and property," McNamara said in a statement.

The department also noted that Schnaible's last wish was to be an organ donor.

"We should all strive to be a little more like Neil," McNamara stated.

Plans for a memorial service will be released at a later date.

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