Lack of snow challenges Sierra resorts ahead of busy holiday season

A lack of snowfall is creating growing challenges for Sierra resorts, just as they head into what is typically the busiest time of the year.

At Palisades Tahoe, California's largest ski resort, limited snow coverage is already impacting both visitors and operations.

Right now, the resort's magic carpet is the only option available for skiers and snowboarders to access the slopes.

For many visitors, it's not the winter scene they expected.

"We're here for a whole week hoping to get some snow, but nothing so far," said Rose Griffin, who traveled from Marin County.

Others say the difference compared to past seasons is hard to ignore.

"In years past, I'm used to coming up here around Thanksgiving and there being a ton of snow," said Dawson Barnes. "This year we came up and all that's open is the magic carpet."

Palisades Tahoe officials say while a slow start to winter isn't unheard of, it's something they're monitoring closely.

"We can expect this about every four years," said Patrick Lacey, PR manager for Palisades Tahoe. "There have been winters with a slow start that ended up seeing a crazy amount of snow in January and February."

For now, the challenges remain: limited terrain, fewer lifts, and uncertainty about when conditions will improve. Resort officials say colder temperatures could allow for increased snowmaking in the coming days.

"With these colder temps, we should be able to produce more snow and get more lifts open," Lacey said.

Visitors are also hoping for a turnaround as the holidays approach.

"It's super concerning," Griffin said. "I would've expected a lot more snow by now."

Despite the slow start, some remain optimistic.

"I have faith that they're doing everything they can and that this won't be a problem in the future," Barnes said.

For now, Sierra resorts are anxiously watching the forecast, hoping colder temperatures and upcoming storm systems finally bring the snow they need.

"What we can do is just hope and pray the temps will be low enough for these next storm cycles," Lacey said.