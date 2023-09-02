Labor Day travel in full swing ahead of the long weekend

PLACERVILLE -- Labor Day travel is in full swing as motorists hit the road for a long holiday weekend. While traffic was heavy on Highway 50 Friday afternoon, it was steady with no major gridlocks.

CBS13 spoke with several travelers stopping to fill up their tanks in Placerville before heading up to South Lake Tahoe.

"We're business owners and we have been working nonstop and this is our getaway," Priscilla Holmes said.

Priscilla and her husband Earl, traveling to Tahoe from Elk Grove, were pleasantly surprised by how light the traffic was Friday afternoon.

"It's amazing so far, it's amazing so far," Holmes said.

AAA says this Labor Day weekend is expected to be busy on the road. The busiest time to travel is Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the best time to travel will be Saturday afternoon.