LA Innocence Project presents new evidence they say exonerates Scott Peterson

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has presented new evidence in an effort to overturn Scott Peterson's conviction.

The filing says that Peterson — convicted in 2004 of murdering his wife, Laci, and their unborn son — was denied his rights to due process and a fair trial when the prosecution destroyed what they consider critical evidence that would have cleared him.

"This … Writ of Habeas Corpus presents new evidence that was not available at the time of trial, supports Petitioner's claim of innocence, and shows he was wrongfully convicted," the filing states. "This new evidence undermines the prosecution's entire circumstantial case against Petitioner, and shows that the jury relied on false evidence, including false scientific evidence, to convict him."

Many of the new materials presented in the filing include evidence related to a burglary that happened across the street from the Petersons' home at the time Laci went missing. Other evidence included "new science and medical research," witness statements, and new materials related to the Modesto Police Department's role in the investigation.

Last October, a San Mateo County judge granted Peterson's team access to previously undisclosed evidence that could support their claims of trial irregularities and potential evidence mishandling. The L.A. Innocence Project requested access to 600 pieces of evidence but was only granted access to around three dozen.

Peterson was sentenced to death in March 2005, but in 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned that sentencing ruling after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed. The following year, he was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole.