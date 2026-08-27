Suspect accused of violently attacking elderly woman arrested after La Grange standoff

Law enforcement officials in Tuolumne County said they arrested a woman Thursday who is accused of violently attacking an elderly woman and barricading herself inside a trailer.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said an 81-year-old woman in the La Grange area, at the Tuolumne-Stanislaus county border, called 911 to report that they had been attacked by 44-year-old Cinthia Lana Bellinger, also of La Grange.

The victim reported that she had suffered several injuries from the attack, which happened after Bellinger entered the victim's home while she was asleep.

Investigators said they arrived to find that the victim had injuries "consistent with skin tearing, lacerations to the hands, face and head" and the victim's "left ear being partially torn off."

After the victim was transported to an area hospital, investigators said they worked to communicate with Bellinger, who had barricaded herself inside the victim's trailer.

Throughout several attempts to get Bellinger to surrender, officials said she repeatedly refused, covered windows and, at one point, threatened to shoot deputies.

After several hours, SWAT officers used chemical agents as they made entry into the trailer, locating Bellinger in the back. While working to detain her, officials said she became combative and attacked deputies, resulting in one deputy suffering "non-treatable injuries."

Bellinger was ultimately placed in restraints and a protective helmet due to her continued behavior, officials said

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office

Tuolumne County deputies said Bellinger was first taken to Adventist Health Sonora for medical clearance before being booked into jail. She faces felony charges of mayhem, aggravated injury to an elder, burglary/breaking and entering in the first degree, and aggravated obstructing or resisting a peace officer. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer.