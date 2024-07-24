Watch CBS News
2 killed after plane that departed from Sacramento McClellan Airport crashes near Eureka

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Authorities say two people have died after a small plane crash near the Kneeland Airport late Tuesday morning.

The FAA says the single-engine Cessna 206 crashed around 11:30 a.m. after departing from Sacramento McClellan Airport.

Only two people were on board the plane when it crashed; the FAA says; both of those people have died.

Cal Fire officials have confirmed that the two people killed were contractors with Amentum Aviation.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation by both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Kneeland Airport is located near the Humboldt County community of Kneeland, just east of Eureka.  

