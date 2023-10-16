Kings fans show up and show out for preseason home opener

SACRAMENTO -- Kings fans picked up where they left off in April, bringing the energy and positivity to Downtown Commons and the Golden 1 Center.

The Kings' preseason home opener brought fans to DOCO in ways, some said, was reserved for mid-season matchups years ago. With this Kings team, fans showed up and showed out.

"One word, wow let's get it!" said Christina Bonilla-Wong, a long-time Kings fan.

Bonilla-Wong is a season ticket holder and said the energy felt at DOCO on Sunday, for a preseason Kings game, is what her family always hoped to see when G1C was announced.

At Tom's Watch Bar, a new addition to DOCO this season, fans piled in with their purple and silver to watch the Kings take on the Warriors.

One fan said he hopes the Kings' offense will "ball out" this season. Another fan said she believes this team can go "all the way" to the NBA Championship.

Preseason: a perfect chance for fans to cheer for the Kings.