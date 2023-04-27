Kings fans show love for Fox as he takes court with broken finger in Game 5

SACRAMENTO — The love for Sacramento Kings all-star De'Aaron Fox was strong Wednesday night as he suited up and played with a broken finger in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Kings lost the game, now facing a 3-2 deficit in the series and a must-win Game 6 against the Warriors at the Chase Center on Friday.

There was a show of love for Fox all through DOCO and the G1C.

Fox and his fractured finger still found a way to bring a super-star effort to center court. The Sacramento superstar was firing away from three-point land — his determination unbroken.

"Going out there playing with that broken finger, right at the tip, it doesn't get any better than that," one fan told CBS13.

He also hit the paint with no regard for pain, showing heart in a hard-fought loss to the defending champions. No. 5 may be fighting through an injury, but his Sacramento reputation has never been stronger. De'Aaron Fox is already an NBA superstar. He's also a civic hero.