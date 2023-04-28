Kings vs. Warriors Game 6: What you need to know about the matchup

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento faces elimination Friday in a must-win Game 6 against the Warriors. The Warriors won the last meeting 123-116 on April 27, led by 31 points from Stephen Curry, while De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points for the Kings.

Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years with 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis' chest in a Game 2 loss.

Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night.

The Warriors (44-38), who have won three in a row, finished just 7-9 in the Pacific Division this season, although they won three of four against Sacramento. The Kings (48-34), who won their first division title in 20 years, are looking to win their first playoff series since 2004. Sacramento, which was 9-7 against Pacific Division foes this year, finished three games ahead of second-place Phoenix.

The Warriors are 30-22 in Western Conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.8 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Kings have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 19-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Here are the details about today's game:



Sacramento Kings (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Date: Friday, April 28 | Time: 5 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

Air: ESPN | NBC Sports Bay Area

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 234.5