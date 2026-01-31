Kings acquire De'Andre Hunter from Cavs for Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis in trade involving Bulls, source says

The Sacramento Kings are acquiring De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers for guard Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis in a deal involving the Chicago Bulls, according to a league source.

The Bulls will receive Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks, the league source said.

The 6-foot-7 Hunter, 28, is averaging 14 points and 4.2 rebounds this season and is expected bring a defensive presence to the team. The small forward is under contract through next season. He was drafted fourth overall in 2019 and averaged 17 points and 4 rebounds last season.

Saric is on an expiring contract and has played in five games this season as the Bulls acquired the two draft picks. ESPN reports that the Cavaliers are sending the Bulls a 2027 second-round pick they own from Denver. The Kings are sending the Bulls a 2029 second-round pick, which will be the least favorable pick from the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

The Kings signed Schroder this past offseason. He's averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Ellis is averaging 5.6 points and is averaging 2 steals and 1 block per 36 minutes.

The trade leaves the Kings down to one true point guard in Russell Westbrook. The team is in Washington Sunday to take on the Wizards.

The Cavaliers, who play in Sacramento on Feb. 7, will take on the Blazers in Portland Sunday. It's unclear when the players will be available to play for their new teams.