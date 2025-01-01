Watch CBS News
Kings rally in 4th quarter, begin 2025 with win over 76ers

/ AP

De'Aaron Fox scored 35 points and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 14 down to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 on Wednesday night.

Malik Monk added 20 points and six assists for the Kings, who won their second consecutive home game under interim coach Doug Christie after Mike Brown was fired last week.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists. DeMar DeRozan scored 18.

Paul George had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the 76ers (13-18), who had won four in a row. Tyrese Maxey added 27 points, six assists and four steals.

