Parts of Rio Vista's waterfront were already underwater Tuesday as king tides and heavy rain raise concerns about additional flooding through Thanksgiving.

The rising water is prompting residents to take precautions around their homes, while city crews remain on alert for changing conditions.

Bryan Ando, who lives in Rio Vista, was using sandbags to help protect his home from potential flooding. After dealing with a roof leak the previous week, he said he wasn't taking any chances.

"This is the first real big rain we've had, but I've got the boys out here helping me out, making it easy," Ando said.

"We're just taking extra precautions," he added.

Along the waterfront, residents said the elevated water levels were already noticeable.

"It's definitely up today. You usually see people out on the dock," resident Michelle Williams said.

Another resident, Joele Swift, described the water as looking "high" but calm, while warning that flooding remains a concern.

The National Weather Service forecast tides reaching 7.6 feet in Rio Vista on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with storm surge potentially adding up to 1.5 feet.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the Bay Area is preparing for its highest predicted king tides in 18 years.

With elevated water levels expected to continue through Thanksgiving, Rio Vista's Public Works Department is keeping crews on heightened alert and preparing to respond around the clock.

Mayor Edwin Okamura said the city is closely monitoring river levels and tides.

"Personnel may be required to work at any time over a 24-hour period, and we are closely monitoring river levels and tides," Okamura said.

At the Rio Vista boat launch, an area that normally serves as a parking lot was already partially flooded Tuesday. Forecasts called for king tides to continue through Thursday, potentially keeping water levels elevated for several more days.