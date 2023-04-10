Kidnapping suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - A county-wide pursuit of a kidnapping victim and their captor ended with an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove Sunday.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle carrying a kidnapping victim was spotted in the area of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope, according to the CHP. When officers tried to stop the suspect, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that continued into South Sacramento.

The car eventually came to a stop on Amber Creek Drive and Big Horn Boulevard in Elk Grove, say officers. The suspect then got out of the car while brandishing a gun. Officers shot at the suspect but didn't hit him. He was taken into custody soon after.

Jennifer Martinelli says she was out for a walk when she saw police cars race by.

"They pulled out the tack strip, popped the tires on the car...and then it ended there and then I just helped to re-direct traffic while they were trying to take care of that...then I heard some gunshots and so I kind of did a duck and hide," said Martinelli.

Investigators are continuing to analyze the scene and are redirecting traffic from Franklin Boulevard. They urge people to avoid the area.

The CHP has not released the name of the suspect. This is a developing story