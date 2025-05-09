3 hurt in Keyes shooting; Stanislaus County deputies investigating

KEYES – Authorities say three people were hurt in an early morning shooting in Stanislaus County.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a neighborhood near 9th Street and Esmail Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of gunfire.

First responders found three men had been shot, deputies say.

Medics treated the men and transported them to the hospital. No information was available on the men's conditions.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is also still under investigation. Detectives were at the scene through the early morning hours.

This is a developing story.