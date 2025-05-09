Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hurt in Keyes shooting; Stanislaus County deputies investigating

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

KEYES – Authorities say three people were hurt in an early morning shooting in Stanislaus County.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a neighborhood near 9th Street and Esmail Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday to investigate reports of gunfire.

First responders found three men had been shot, deputies say.

Medics treated the men and transported them to the hospital. No information was available on the men's conditions.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is also still under investigation. Detectives were at the scene through the early morning hours.

This is a developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.