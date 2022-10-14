Watch CBS News
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

By Christopher Baker

SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School student was attacked in a classroom by a group of people who entered the campus.

School officials say that a group of students who are not Kennedy students, some of them adults, entered the campus around 2:30 p.m. without permission.

Two group members went inside a classroom and started attacking a female student with pepper spray.

The victim was given medical treatment, and the pepper spray injured a staff member who was trying to break up the fight.

Staff was able to hold two group members until the police arrived. Officers are still searching for other suspects.

October 13, 2022

