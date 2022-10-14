Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — A Kennedy High School student was attacked in a classroom by a group of people who entered the campus.
School officials say that a group of students who are not Kennedy students, some of them adults, entered the campus around 2:30 p.m. without permission.
Two group members went inside a classroom and started attacking a female student with pepper spray.
The victim was given medical treatment, and the pepper spray injured a staff member who was trying to break up the fight.
Staff was able to hold two group members until the police arrived. Officers are still searching for other suspects.
