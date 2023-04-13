Kaiser Roseville hospital building struck by gunfire, police say; scene safe

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities are investigating after the Kaiser Permanente hospital building in Roseville was struck by gunfire Wednesday night.

The Roseville Police Department says, just before 9 p.m., they got a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Douglas Boulevards.

Officers responded to the scene and found that the Kaiser building was struck, police say; no one was hit and no injuries have been reported.

Roseville police say the scene is safe, but no suspect information was released. Kaiser officials confirmed to CBS13 a little after 10 p.m. that the lockdown at the hospital had been lifted.

The incident appears to have originated in Citrus Heights, according to Roseville police. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also confirmed they got reports of a shooting first in Citrus Heights, then in Roseville.

The suspect has still not been located, police say. No description of the suspect or any related vehicle has been released.

An active investigation is still underway. Expect a police presence in the area through the night.

Roseville is still reeling from the shooting just last week at Mahany Park that left a hostage dead and another hostage, along with a CHP officer, hurt. The suspect in that incident was arrested and his criminal record showed a lengthy history of run-ins with law enforcement.