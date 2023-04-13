California Capitol "credible threat" tied to Roseville shooting suspect

Union City city councilmember talks with CBS13 about the threat at the capitol

Union City city councilmember talks with CBS13 about the threat at the capitol

Union City city councilmember talks with CBS13 about the threat at the capitol

SACRAMENTO - The threat that caused some lawmakers to evacuate from the California state capitol Thursday was prompted by a shooting in Roseville, the CHP says.

According to the Senate Rules Committee, the State Capitol building was on heightened alert and partially evacuated Thursday morning due to a credible threat, which was allegedly made by the same suspect who shot at a Kaiser Permanente hospital on Wednesday night, Roseville police told CHP.

As a precaution, security partners on Thursday were on high alert in the area of the capitol.

"The CHP and security partners are present at the capitol in higher numbers in the capitol area and are aware of the situation," the Secretary of the Senate said in a statement.

Shortly after 10 a.m., State Assemblymember Issac G. Bryan tweeted, "We are all safe in the Capitol. There is no active shooter, but there was a credible."

The Roseville Police Department says, just before 9 p.m., they received reports of shots fired from a pickup truck in the area of Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that the Kaiser building was struck, police say. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

Roseville shooting suspect Jackson Pinney and his truck. Roseville PD

The pickup is described as a 2002 Gold Ford F150 single-cab truck with California license place number 6V04299, police say. It has a black soft tonneau cover and is registered to 30-year-old Jackson Pinney from Hayward. Pinney is also associated with a white 1996 Acura Integra with California license plate 6FWU532.

Witness descriptions of the Roseville shooting suspect matched the photo on Pinney's driver's license, police say. The shooter is considered armed and dangerous.

The CHP says Pinney may also be linked to a non-injury shooting in Citrus Heights.