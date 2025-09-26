Water main break flooded downtown Sacramento building basement, closing part of K Street

Part of K Street in the downtown Sacramento area was closed Friday morning due to a broken water main that flooded a basement.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near K and 9th streets a little before 6 a.m. to investigate an internal alarm warning about water flow at a building.

First responders then found water seeping into the walls of a parking structure.

Firefighters say it looked like a significant amount of water was flowing through the cement wall.

"It is very wet down there right now and you can see water continuously flowing," said Capt. Justin Sylvia with Sacramento Fire.

Crews are now trying to isolate the apparent water main break and shut it off.

Due to the design of the buildings in the area, where some buildings have an underground level because of how the city was built, crews were being extra cautious and closing off K Street between 8th and 9th streets.

"Once water does start seeping in the ground levels, there's a potential for any type of sinkholes," Sylvia said.

K Street reopened around 8 a.m. Light rail service through the area has also resumed.