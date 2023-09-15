Juvenile shot in downtown Sacramento expected to survive

SACRAMENTO - A juvenile was shot in Sacramento late Thursday night, and now police are searching for his assailant.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Front Street where a juvenile said he had been shot, the Sacramento Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital.

Authorities believed that this shooting was related to a separate call related to gunshots being heard in a tunnel on K Street. There, officers were able to make contact with a man who, they determined, had been armed with a gun, but discarded it before officers arrived, police said.

Despite being armed, the man was determined not to have been involved in the shooting. He was arrested on gun-related charges.

The investigation into the shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police.