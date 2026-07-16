Jury deadlocks on 1st-degree murder charges in Sacramento K Street mass shooting trial, sources say

A Sacramento jury has deadlocked on first-degree murder charges against the two men accused in the 2022 K Street mass shooting, sources confirmed to CBS News Sacramento.

Sources told CBS News Sacramento that the judge dismissed the first-degree murder counts after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The jury has now been instructed to continue deliberating on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Jurors are expected to resume deliberations next week.

The trial of Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton began in April, more than four years after the early morning shooting that left six people dead and 12 others injured in Downtown Sacramento. The April 3, 2022, shooting occurred as crowds were leaving nearby bars and nightclubs, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento history.

Martin and Payton are charged with multiple counts of murder and weapons violations. A third defendant — Smiley Martin, Deandre's brother — died in custody from methadone toxicity in 2024 before the case went to trial.

Prosecutors allege the defendants participated in a planned gun battle between rival gangs near the corner of 10th and K streets. According to prosecutors, three bystanders — Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez — were killed after being caught in the crossfire. The other victims — Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris and De'Vazia Turner — were allegedly involved in the shootout.

Defense attorneys have argued the shooting was a spontaneous act of self-defense rather than a planned gang confrontation.

A conviction on second-degree murder carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Opening statements in the case began in April, following multiple delays, including the death of Smiley Martin and disputes over evidence and pretrial motions.

The Sacramento Superior Court has not yet announced when the jury is expected to return a verdict.