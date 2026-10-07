Judge denies diversion for driver accused in death of Elk Grove motorcyclist

A Sacramento County judge has denied a diversion request for the driver accused in the death of 23-year-old Connor Lopez, whose family has been pushing for changes to California's criminal justice laws.

Lopez was killed last year while riding his motorcycle on Sheldon Road in Elk Grove.

The driver, Harjit Kaur, is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Kaur had asked to enter a diversion program that could have allowed the charge to ultimately be erased from her record if she completed certain court-ordered requirements.

Lopez's family strongly opposed the request.

On Wednesday, family members and friends filled a Sacramento County courtroom as they waited for the judge's decision. Allison Lyman, Lopez's mother, told the court she believed Kaur had not taken responsibility for what happened.

"Again showing that she's taken zero accountability for her actions," Lyman said.

The judge ultimately denied diversion, citing Kaur's actions after the crash.

The judge said Kaur did not check on Lopez at the scene as he lay in the roadway and had not accepted responsibility.

Kaur will now face trial, which is scheduled for November. She faces up to one year in jail if convicted.

Family pushes for changes

Lopez's family has been attending weekly gatherings at the intersection where he was killed, holding signs and displaying his photograph to remind drivers to look both ways and drive safely.

The family is also supporting efforts in the state Legislature to change how diversion can be used in misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter cases.

State Assemblymember Lori Wilson said Lopez's case was one of the cases lawmakers had in mind while working on proposed legislation.

Wilson said the legislation would address what she considers a loophole in California law.

"Right now in the state of California, you can commit vehicular manslaughter where you actually took someone's life, and this bill would close that loophole," she said.

A CalMatters investigation examined how the system has been used in vehicular manslaughter cases and found nearly three dozen instances in which defendants were able to keep such cases off their records through diversion.

The issue has raised questions about whether a system designed to help people charged with lower-level crimes can have unintended consequences when applied to cases involving someone's death.

"We will keep fighting," Lyman said. "We are ready for trial."