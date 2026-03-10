Fairfield park closed amid search for missing Vallejo man

Dozens of people are searching for a missing person at Rockville Hills Park in Fairfield on Tuesday.

City of Fairfield officials stated earlier in the morning that the park was closed due to a search for an at-risk missing person.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office has since confirmed that the missing person crews are looking for is 25-year-old Joshua Verdeflor, who was last seen Sunday in Vallejo.

At the time of his disappearance, authorities said Verdeflor was possibly in the Suisun Valley area.

About 70 people and several agencies are at the park for the search effort.

No other details about the search have been released.