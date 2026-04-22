Josh Naylor hits walk-off single, Cal Raleigh homers as Mariners beat A's 5-4 to avoid sweep

Josh Naylor hit a game-ending single, Cal Raleigh homered for the third time in as many games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

The Athletics' seven-game road winning streak was snapped, while the Mariners won for just the third time in nine games.

With two outs in the ninth, Naylor lined a first-pitch cutter from Joel Kuhnel (0-1) the opposite way into left field to score Raleigh from second. Naylor finished 3 for 5 to raise his batting average to .194.

Raleigh, also off to a slow start, hit a solo shot to right in the third for his fifth homer. He also went 3 for 5 — his first three-hit game this season — and is batting .198.

Nick Kurtz tied it in the top of the ninth when he sent a hanging slider from Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz (3-2) 438 feet to center for his fourth homer.

Julio Rodríguez had a pair of singles to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. His RBI groundout in the seventh put the Mariners ahead 4-3.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert, who gave up three runs in four innings, got a comebacker off the bat of Carlos Cortes lodged in his jersey in the first. Cortes was credited with a single.

Athletics starter Aaron Civale gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Soderstrom, Jeff McNeil and Jacob Wilson drove in runs for the Athletics.

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (3-2, 2.97 ERA) will oppose Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 4.05) on Friday at St. Louis. Athletics RHP Luis Severino (0-2, 6.20) will take the mound on Friday against the visiting Texas Rangers.