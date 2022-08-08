Man convicted in sex assault on Davis bike trail given 17-year prison sentence

DAVIS – The man convicted of trying to rape a woman on a bicycle trail in Davis has been given a 17-year prison sentence.

Jose Perez-Meza was suspected in two sexual assaults, one in Santa Rosa that happened in 2018 and the Davis incident that happened in August 2020. Prosecutors detailed how Perez-Meza attacked a 23-year-old recent UC Davis graduate along the Putah Creek Bike Path.

A fingerprint he left on a glass of tea helped authorities identify Perez-Meza as the suspect.

Further, a jacket that matched one seen on surveillance video out of a Santa Rosa assault was found during a search warrant executed by Davis police.

Perez-Meza, now 37, was convicted back in June on two counts of assault with intent to commit rape, along with a slew of other sex crimes.

Last week, the district attorney's office said Perez-Meza was given the maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison.

"Jose Perez-Meza is an absolute predator. Through the tremendous investigation conducted by both Davis PD and Santa Rosa PD, California is a safer place, and the victims were able to obtain justice," said Yolo County DA Jeff Reisig in a statement.

Perez-Meza will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.