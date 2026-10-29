Jeremiah Fears leads Pelicans past Kings for first win of the season

Jeremiah Fears had 22 points, a career-high 13 assists and eight rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 132-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Zion Williamson had an efficient night with 22 points on 10 of 12 from the floor, with all of those made shots coming in the paint. Trey Murphy III added 18.

The Pelicans bench outscored the Kings' reserves 41-8 in their first win of the year under new coach Jamahl Mosley.

Darius Acuff Jr. scored 34 points — the most of the rookie's young career — to go along with 12 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis, who entered the night leading the NBA in rebounding at 16.5 per game, had 15 boards to go along with seven assists, but he also turned the ball over seven times.

Those turnovers plagued Sacramento all night, as the Kings gave it up 25 times.

Fears' big night in the backcourt was all the more important for the Pelicans, who were missing Jordan Poole (ankle) and Dejounte Murray (birth of child).

New Orleans never trailed after Murphy's free throws made it 55-54 with 1:45 left in the first half.

The Pelicans took a 63-61 lead into halftime, but the blew the game open with a 16-2 run in the middle of the third quarter that was led by six points from Williamson and five from Murphy in that stretch.

The Kings fell to 0-5.

Kings: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Pelicans: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

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