Watch CBS News
Local News

Midtown Sacramento famers market canceled Saturday over wind concerns

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A forecasted wet and windy weekend has put the brakes on a Sacramento tradition.

The Midtown Farmers Market has been canceled for Saturday, organizers announced Friday.

According to the Midtown Association, Saturday's forecasted winds are expected to meet or exceed the safety threshold for having the event.

Midtown's farmers market usually takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wet weather is expected across Northern California through the weekend, but Sacramento's Sunday Certified Farmers Market has not been canceled at this time. That market takes place under the W/X freeway, however, which makes for a much drier affair. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue