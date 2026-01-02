Midtown Sacramento famers market canceled Saturday over wind concerns

A forecasted wet and windy weekend has put the brakes on a Sacramento tradition.

The Midtown Farmers Market has been canceled for Saturday, organizers announced Friday.

According to the Midtown Association, Saturday's forecasted winds are expected to meet or exceed the safety threshold for having the event.

Midtown's farmers market usually takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wet weather is expected across Northern California through the weekend, but Sacramento's Sunday Certified Farmers Market has not been canceled at this time. That market takes place under the W/X freeway, however, which makes for a much drier affair.