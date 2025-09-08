Man from Jamaica pleads guilty to defrauding California woman out of $181K

A man from Jamaica has pled guilty to multiple federal charges in connection with a seven-year sweepstakes scam that defrauded a California woman out of more than $180,000, prosecutors said.

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced that 35-year-old Dwayne Anderson of Hanover, Jamaica pled guilty Friday to federal wire fraud charges in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota.

Anderson was arrested by Jamaican authorities in July 2024 after being indicted on eight counts of wire fraud and was extradited to the U.S., where he was incarcerated pending trial.

"The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the threats posed by transnational criminals and will vigorously pursue them, wherever they are located," assistant attorney general Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's Civil Division said in a statement. "Anderson is the latest example in the Department's ongoing efforts to combat these kinds of foreign based schemes and hold those involved accountable."

According to the plea agreement, Anderson admitted to the scheme to defraud the woman, which took place from 2010 to Sep. 2017.

Anderson admitted he used phony names and contacted the victim via phone, text and emails, falsely saying she had won millions of dollars in a sweepstakes. The victim sent money to pay purported fees and taxes.

Prosecutors said Anderson repeatedly contacted the victim with additional requests for money, saying she would receive her winnings if she paid the requested money. The victim lost $181,000, but did not receive any purported winnings.

Authorities did not say where in California the victim was from.

"Whether it happens in a rural community or a metropolitan area, the Department of Justice will ensure these criminals are held to account for their shameless targeting of vulnerable individuals and their hard-earned savings," said U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell for the District of South Dakota.

Prosecutors did not announce when Anderson would be sentenced. Officials previously said Anderson faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Anyone over the age of 60 who may be a victim of financial fraud is urged to contact the Department of Justice's National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).