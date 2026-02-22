Jackson police investigating after body found in water

Jackson police said they are investigating after a body was found in Jackson Creek on Saturday.

Police said they received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a possible body being in the water behind the Gordon Hill Flower Shop and Davenport properties.

When officers arrived, they found a partially dressed man in the water and recovered his body, police said.

His identity has been confirmed but is being withheld until next of kin are notified, police said.

A cause of death is still being investigated.