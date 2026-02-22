Watch CBS News
Jackson police investigating after body found in water

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jackson police said they are investigating after a body was found in Jackson Creek on Saturday.

Police said they received a call around 1:45 p.m. about a possible body being in the water behind the Gordon Hill Flower Shop and Davenport properties.

When officers arrived, they found a partially dressed man in the water and recovered his body, police said.

His identity has been confirmed but is being withheld until next of kin are notified, police said.

A cause of death is still being investigated. 

