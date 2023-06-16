Ja Morant suspended for 25 games without pay, NBA announces

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games without pay, the NBA announced Friday. The suspension comes after Morant was seen with a gun on social media twice this year.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Morant's behavior "destructive" as well as "alarming and disconcerting."

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning," Silver said. "Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

Morant's suspension starts immediately. He will miss the first 25 games next season in addition to preseason games.

In May, Morant "intentionally and prominently" displayed a gun in a car while he was being livestreamed on Instagram Live, according to the NBA. Other people were in the car as they were leaving a social gathering in Memphis on May 13, the NBA said. The Grizzlies suspended him after that video came to light.

The May incident came a little over two months after Morant displayed a gun March 4 in a livestreamed video at a Denver-area nightclub, the NBA said. Morant was suspended for eight games for that incident.

Morant will have to meet certain conditions before he can be reinstated.

"Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior," Silver said without providing details about the program.