Is your water tasting "earthy," Sacramentans? These organic compounds are to blame

SACRAMENTO – Tap water tasting or smelling a little different recently? The City of Sacramento says it's probably nothing to worry about.

Utility staff say around this time of year, late summer to early fall, they get a lot of calls from residents concerned about their tap water. Many people report an "earthy" taste and smell to the water.

As it turns out, organic compounds called "geosmin" are to blame.

These compounds have been accumulating, officials say, and some still remain even after going through filters and disinfectants.

"As summer turns into fall, naturally occurring organic materials accumulate in upstream reservoirs and in rivers — where we get most of our water from," said Mark Severeid, a Department of Utilities water quality superintendent, in a statement.

The same compound causes that fresh, earthy smell after a good rain.

People living in areas where their drinking water comes from the American River may notice the off taste and smell a little more than other residents.

City officials stress that, despite the taste, the water is safe to drink. Residents are being advised to chill the water, or add a lemon or lime, to neutralize the taste.

Planned upgrades to the city's water treatment process should reduce the taste and smell in the future.