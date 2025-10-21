Woodward Reservoir management deal between Stanislaus County and irrigation district to end

The South San Joaquin Irrigation District will end its decades-long management agreement with Stanislaus County at Woodward Reservoir, citing concerns over finances, facility upkeep and the protection of drinking water for nearby cities.

The district's board voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate the agreement, giving one year's notice before assuming full control of the 2,900-acre reservoir in October 2026.

"It's the heart of our irrigation system, and for our wholesale water treatment that we provide for communities of Manteca, Lathrop and Tracy," said Katie Patterson, the district's public and government relations manager.

The district said it notified the county in December to close boating at the reservoir until a 30-day inspection and quarantine system could be created to prevent the spread of invasive golden mussels. The discovery of the species in the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta last year raised concerns about the risk to drinking water supplies.

County officials dispute the claim, saying they followed the district's requests and even secured a state grant to fund the inspection program.

"Any of the boats that are out on the water right now have been through a 30-day quarantine," said Tera Chumley, director of Stanislaus County Parks and Recreation.

Both sides acknowledge a breakdown in communication. The district said it struggled to obtain financial details about park operations, while the county said it provided all existing records.

"They would reach out and request information, and we would provide as much information as we had available," Chumley said. "There was some information they wanted that we just didn't have available. It didn't exist. So we can't share something that doesn't exist."

The county says it has invested more than $1 million in improvements at Woodward Reservoir since 2022, including an $800,000 project approved in July for restroom and ADA upgrades.

Both agencies say they remain focused on maintaining public access and protecting clean water during the transition.

"The water quality is keystone," Patterson said. "It is the heart of our irrigation system."

The county will continue managing Woodward Reservoir through October 2026, when the irrigation district decides whether to oversee operations directly or through a contractor.