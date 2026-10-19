Ironman California draws 3,500 athletes to Sacramento, bringing millions to region

Thousands of athletes took on one of the toughest endurance challenges in sports Sunday as Ironman California brought 3,500 competitors to Sacramento for a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

The full-distance race, considered the largest of its kind in North America, gave participants 17 hours to complete the course, which began in the American River and ended at the finish line on Capitol Mall.

Spectators lined the streets throughout Sacramento to cheer on athletes ranging in age from 18 to 75. This year's overall winner was 20-year-old Alexis Garcia Ortiz, who was born and raised in Watsonville.

Ortiz crossed the finish line in 8 hours, 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

"I did this race when I was 18 years old; I knew I had to come back, right? To do it for my family," Ortiz said.

The young athlete said his journey to becoming an Ironman began just three years ago, despite having no swimming experience or sports background in high school.

"It's just consistent every single day, little by little. You don't need to have any genetics. Small consistencies build big effort. Believe me, you can do it," he said.

The race began Sunday morning with the swim before competitors transitioned to the bike course and, eventually, the marathon. Athletes continued crossing the finish line into the evening, with the 17-hour cutoff extending to midnight.

Beyond the athletic challenge, the event is also a significant economic driver for the Sacramento region.

Visit Sacramento estimates Ironman California generates $15 million in economic impact, with more than half of participants traveling from more than 500 miles away.

"It's also just being in the heart of downtown. A lot of these races can't happen in a downtown because of the space they need. We're very fortunate to have the rivers here, the cycling roads and a great marathon route as well," said David Eadie with Visit Sacramento.

Eadie said the event brings visitors to the area well before race day as athletes arrive to train, familiarize themselves with the course and acclimate to the region.

"People don't just come in early this week. They come in months ahead of time to train, to get acclimated and view the course. There were practice swims, bikes and runs this week leading into it," Eadie said.

The influx of athletes and spectators also provided a boost for local businesses. Some businesses adjusted their schedules to accommodate the crowds.

At Mad Hatter Doughnuts in Old Sacramento, employee Augie Vega said the shop opened earlier than usual Sunday to serve the morning crowd.

"We actually opened up today a bit earlier than normal. Normally, we open up at 10, but today, we opened up at 6:30 to get that morning crowd. It's definitely been an uptick," Vega said.

With a course showcasing the American River, Sacramento's cycling routes and the region's wine country, organizers say the race continues to establish Sacramento as a destination for endurance athletes.

Visit Sacramento said this year's event sold out six months earlier than last year's race. More than 80% of this year's athletes were participating in the event for the first time.

"I love you, Sacramento," he said.